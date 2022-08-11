Q2 2022 Stroeer SE & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you. Dear ladies and gentlemen, thanks for joining our Q2 results call today. As in our past calls, I would like to share with you the development of the just-ended quarter and give you a strategic update. Henning, our CFO, will then present the financials for the second quarter 2022 and our progress in ESG before we give you a short outlook what we expect for the third quarter and the remaining months of the year. As always, following our presentation, we will be available for Q&A.



Despite the ongoing challenges of the macroeconomic environment due to the Ukraine war, significant inflation rates, and still strained supply chains, we delivered