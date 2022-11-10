Q3 2022 Stroeer SE & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Christian Schmalzl - Ströer SE&Co. KGaA-Co-CEO&Member of Management Board



Dear ladies and gentlemen, dear analysts, thank you for joining our Q3 results call today. As usual, I would like to share with you the latest developments and give you a strategic update. Henning will then take over and present the financials for the third quarter 2022. Before, I'll give you a short outlook of what we expect for the remainder of the year and for 2022 as a whole. After our presentation, we will be available for Q&A.



Despite the continuing tense economic situation due to the war in the Ukraine, the high level of inflation and rising energy and consumer prices, we were able to deliver a comparatively robust earnings