Q2 2023 Stroeer SE & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Christian Schmalzl - StrÃ¶er SE&Co. KGaA-Co-CEO&Member of Management Board



Dear ladies and gentlemen, dear analysts, thank you for joining our today's call on our Q2 2023 Results.



As in our past calls, I would like to share with you the developments of the just-ended quarter and discuss the most important strategic highlights. Henning will then present the financials for the second quarter 2023 before we give you a short outlook of what we expect for the third quarter and the remaining months of the year. As always, following our presentation, we will be available for Q&A.



Let us start the call with a short overview of the key figures of the first 6 months of fiscal 2023, and then go straight to the key strategic highlights of the quarter. Even though the Russian war of aggression has continued since our last call, the ECB has not yet been able to curb high inflation, despite several interest rate hikes and Germany is technically in a recession at the moment. We were able to continue and even