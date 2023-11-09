Q3 2023 Stroeer SE & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Q3 figures 2023 of StrÃ¶er SE. (Operator Instructions) I would like to turn the conference over to Christian Schmalzl, please go ahead.



Christian Schmalzl - StrÃ¶er SE&Co. KGaA-Co-CEO&Member of Management Board



Dear ladies and gentlemen, dear analysts, thank you for dialing into our today's call on our Q3 2023 results as it is common practice from previous quarters, I would like to share with you highlights and developments of the just-ended quarter and discuss the most important strategic topics. Henning will then present the financials for the third quarter and the first 9 months 2023 before we give you a short outlook of what we expect for the remainder of the year. Afterwards, we are looking forward to your questions.



With that, let us start the call with a short overview of the key figures for the first 9 months of fiscal 2023. The economic environment has not become any