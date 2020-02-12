Feb 12, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Presentation - Pre-recorded

Feb 12, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Graham Kerr

South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



=====================

Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you for joining us for our financial results for the half year ended December 31, 2019. Before we get started, I'd like to talk about our safety performance. For us, there's nothing more important than ensuring everyone goes home safe and well at the end of every shift. During the half, we reduced our total recordable injury frequency and employee occupational illness rates as we continue to work on building a strong culture of care and accountability. We also made progress on our diversity targets, with women now representing 19% of our workforce, 40% of our lead team and 38% of our board.



Moving to our financial results. Volatile markets led to a 21% reduction in the average realized prices for our key commodities. And we reported underlying EBITDA of USD 678 million.