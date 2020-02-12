Feb 12, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our financial results conference call for the half year ended 31st December 2019. I'm joined by our Chief Financial Officer, Katie Tovich; and Chief Operating Officers, Paul Harvey and Mike Fraser. Given there is a video providing an overview of our results available on our website, I'll start with a short introduction.



Volatile markets led to a 21% decline in the average realized prices for our key commodities, and we reported underlying EBITDA of $678 million. Free cash flow from operations was $284 million, and we ended the half with a net cash balance of $277 million. We