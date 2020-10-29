South32 Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / NTS GMT

Karen Joy Wood - South32 Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



(presentation)



A very warm welcome to South32's 2020 Annual General Meeting. I'm sorry we can't be together in person, but I'm very pleased that so many shareholders could join us today in this virtual format.



My name is Karen Wood, and it's my pleasure to chair today's meeting. First, let me start our proceedings by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we are conducting today's meeting, the Whadjuk people of the Noongar Nation. I pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging. And in the language of the Noongar Nation, (foreign language), or hello. In the spirit of respect and reconciliation, I'd like to share messages from our colleagues at some of our operations, acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which they work.



(presentation)



Karen Joy Wood - South32 Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



We are enormously privileged to operate on the ancestral lands of many aboriginal groups around the world, and I would like to