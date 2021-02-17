Half Year 2021 South32 Ltd Earnings Call (Australia) Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our financial results conference call for the half year ended December 31, 2021 (sic) [December 31, 2020]. I'm joined at my end by our Chief Financial Officer, Katie Tovich; and on the lines, I have our 2 Chief Operating Officers, Jason Economidis; and Mike Fraser, to answer any questions you might have around their operations.



Look, I'll start by just calling out we provided a short video that provided an overview of our financial results. And it's available on our website. But then if we take a step back and think where are we today, a couple of introductory comments. Look, we have a simple strategy we've had in place since day 1 of the merger that we believe is still