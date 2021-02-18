Feb 18, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our financial results conference call for the half year ended December 31, 2021. Our Chief Financial Officer, Katie Tovich, is also here on the line. And I have our Chief Operating Officers, Jason Economidis and Mike Fraser, joining us on the line as well. Look, there's a short video which provides an overview of our financial results available on our website, so I'll keep my introductory comments relatively brief, and then we can get into some of the detail, if you like, in the Q&A.



Look, I always start with the point that we have a strategy that's been in place since day 1. It's a simple strategy that we think is fit for purpose across all cycles. It is underpinned by a belief in a strong balance sheet and a focus on a disciplined application of capital. And if I sort of break that strategy into components, the first piece is around optimize our existing operations. I think in the period, you would have seen that we had another good operating performance from