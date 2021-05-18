May 18, 2021 / NTS GMT

Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



It's been 6 years since South32 was established, and in that time, our company has evolved significantly. Since day 1, we've had a clear purpose, and that's to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, where we are trusted by our owners and partners to realize the potential of their resources.



Our purpose guides how we will deliver our strategy of optimize, unlock and identify, and remains fundamental to the decisions we make every day. I'm going to provide an update on our business today and our strategy going forward. Chief Development Officer Simon Collins will provide an update on our growth options, Chief Financial Officer Katie Tovich will provide an update on our capital management framework and balance sheet and Chief External Affairs Officer Kelly O'Rourke will share an update on our approach to climate change.



Talking first to our strategy. We have optimized our business with a strong focus on safety while reducing our controllable cost base and