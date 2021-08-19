Full Year 2021 South32 Ltd Earnings Call (Australia) Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for our financial results conference call for the year ended June 30, 2021. I'm joined on the call today by our Chief Financial Officer, Katie Tovich; and our Chief Operating Officers, Jason Economidis and Mike Fraser. I'll give a brief summary before handing back to the operator for questions. And just as a reminder, there was a short video summary of FY '21 financial results available on our website.



Look, this year has been a challenging year for everyone as the impacts of COVID-19 continue to be felt globally. At South32, we've remained focused on keeping our people safe and well, maintaining safe and live operations and supporting our communities. Despite these challenges, our operations have