South32 Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT

Karen Joy Wood - South32 Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for South32's 2021 Annual General Meeting. We're disappointed that, once again, we're holding this meeting fully virtually. I know I'm not alone when I say how hopeful I am that we'll be able to resume interstate and international travel in 2022 so that your Board and management team members can gather with you in person.



My name is Karen Wood, and it's my great pleasure to chair today's meeting. I'm speaking to you today from the land of the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation, not far from the Barak Bridge, which is named after William Barak, the last recognized leader of the Wurundjeri people. His work as a translator of their culture through visual documents housed here in the National Gallery in Victoria is so important to understanding our nation's history. I acknowledge the elders past, present and emerging of the lands on which you are located today and the lands on which South32 conducts its business around the world.



In the spirit of respect and