South32 Ltd Hermosa Project Update Transcript

Jan 17, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today for an update on our Hermosa project in Arizona. Following our announcement this morning, which included a summary of key findings from our pre-feasibility study for the Taylor deposit. We have Pat Risner, our President of the Hermosa project joining us on the line today from Tucson, Arizona. Pat has a wealth of experience operating and permitting in North America, and he's here to answer any questions on the pre-feasibility study as well as the work planned for both Taylor and the broader Hermosa project.



If we think back to 2018, the acquisition of Arizona Mining was an important milestone to South32. It was the first step in our journey to reshape our portfolio for a low-carbon future as we work to identify and direct capital towards projects with a bias to base metals. Since then, and while progressing Taylor's pre-feasibility study, we have made several other decisions that have accelerated this journey.



In the past year, we have completed the