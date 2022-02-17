Half Year 2022 South32 Ltd Earnings Call (Australia) Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the South32 Half-Year Financial Results and Outlook H1 FY '22 Investor and Analyst Call Australia. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Graham Kerr, CEO. Please go ahead.



Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for our financial results conference call for the half year ended 31 December 2021.



I'm joined today with our Chief Financial Officer, Katie Tovich; and our Chief Operating Officers, Jason Economidis and Noel Pillay. I will give a summary of our results before handing back to the operator for questions.



The most important commitment we make at South32 is that everyone goes home safe well, and during the half, we didn't achieve that. In November, we tragically lost one of our colleagues, Mr. Desmin Mienies, a contractor with Elektra Mining, who was fatally injured while working at our Wessels mine at South Africa Manganese. My deepest sympathies are with Mr.