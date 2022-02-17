Feb 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for our financial results conference call for the half year ended 31st December 2021. I'm joined today with our Chief Financial Officer, Katie Tovich; our Chief Operating Officers, Jason Economidis and Noel Pillay. I will give a summary of our results before handing back to the operator for questions.



The most important commitment we make at South32 is that everyone goes home safe and well. And during the half, we didn't achieve that. In November, we tragically lost 1 of our colleagues, Mr. Desmin Mienies, a contractor with Elektra Mining who was