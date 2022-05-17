May 17, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

James Redfern - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director



(technical difficulty)



My research for Bank of America in Australia. Graham is our guest speaker today. Graham is the Managing Director and CEO of South32, has been with the company since 2014. And he was appointed CEO in 2015 -- sorry, was appointed CEO in 2014 and led the company through the demerger from BHP in 2015.



Graham, it's a pleasure to have you here, and I'll hand it over to you now. Thank you.



Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, James. Thanks, everyone. It's interesting to talk about dates and times because tomorrow is actually our 7-year anniversary. And I guess, look, while it's great to be back here at the Global Metals and Mining and Steel Conference, we were going to use this as a platform to talk a little bit about how the actual portfolio has changed considerably from 2015 and also sort of harp on -- we're probably in the interesting position we haven't been before, where we've got a series of growth options compared to when we