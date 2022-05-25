May 25, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT
Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone. We might as well kick off. I think (inaudible) that's most people here. Alex and Sian missed their train, so people might sort of come in a little bit later. Can't find the place?
Well, I'll give you the tip. Alex couldn't find the place. Look, I guess, first, welcome, everyone, for joining us today for the briefing on South32 strategy, and it's great to actually see people face-to-face again rather than by Zoom. I also want to thank those people who have actually dialed in via the webcast. And to let people know, I'm obviously joined here with Alex and Tom, but also online, we've got our Chief Financial Officer, Katie Tovich; who's had a bit of flooding in her house; and Brendan Harris, who you all know, is our Chief Human Resources and Commercial Officer. They're both dialing in from Perth. Brendan has actually had COVID.
It was an interesting time for us. Last week, we just marked our seventh anniversary as a company. And in many ways, while it feels like it's gone fast, in other ways, it feels
South32 Ltd Strategy Briefing Transcript
May 25, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...