Full Year 2022 South32 Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Katie Tovich; and our Chief Operating Officer, Jason Economidis. I'll give you a summary of our results before handing back to the operator for questions. And just as a reminder, the presentation is available on our website.



The most important commitment we make at South32 is that everyone goes home safe and well. This year, we did not achieve that. We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleagues, Mr. Desmin Mienies, a contractor who was fatally injured while undertaking electrical work at our Wessels mine at South Africa Manganese in November. Our deepest sympathies are with Mr. Mienies' family, friends and colleagues.



We've provided them with our support following this tragic incident and undertook a detailed investigation to understand what happened. The learnings were shared across our business, and we held [staff] and safety conversations to discuss and learn from them to prevent a similar