South32 Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT

Karen Joy Wood - South32 Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us for South32's 2022 Annual General Meeting. My name is Karen Wood and I'm pleased to chair the meeting today.



Before we begin, it's my very great pleasure to invite Ingrid Cumming to deliver a welcome to country. But before I ask Ingrid to come forward, I would like to acknowledge the Whadjuk people of Noongar nation, and I acknowledge the elders past, present and emerging of the lands on which you are located today and the lands on which South32 conducts its business around the world. In the spirit of reconciliation and respect, we will continue to support initiatives that strengthen the unique cultural and spiritual relationships that indigenous and tribal people have to the land, waters and seas and their rich contribution to society to ensure their legacy continues and extends for future generations. So please join with me in making Ingrid welcome as she conducts the welcome to country on behalf of the Whadjuk people.



Ingrid Cumming -



