Half Year 2023 South32 Ltd Earnings Call (Australia) Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. On the call with me today, we have our Chief Financial Officer, Katie Tovich; and our Chief Operating Officers, Noel Pillay and Jason Economidis. I'll give you a short summary of our results before handing back to the operator for questions.



Firstly and most importantly, we will never be truly successful until every single one of our people goes home safe and well. It is with big sadness that we did not achieve this during the period. We've all felt the devastating loss of 2 of our teammates, Tonela and Alfredo, at Mozal Aluminium in November, and we continue to do everything we can to support their families, friends and immediate colleagues who remain in our thoughts. We are sharing learnings from this incident across our organization and with the broader industry, and also undertaking significant amount of work to improve our safety performance.



Turning to our results. This half, we realized the benefit of our portfolio improvements that have