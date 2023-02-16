Feb 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. On the call with me is our Chief Financial Officer, Katie Tovich; and our Chief Operating Officer, Noel Pillay. I'll give a short summary of our results before handing back to the operator for questions.



Firstly, and most importantly, we will never be truly successful until every single one of our people go home safe and well. It is with great sadness that we did not achieve this during the period. We woke up with devastating loss of 2 of our teammates, Tonela and Alfredo, at Mozal Aluminium in November, and we continue to do everything we can to support their families, friends and immediate colleagues who remain in our thoughts. We are sharing lessons from the internet across our organization and with the broader industry and also undertaking a significant amount of work to improve our safety performance.



Moving to our results. This year, we realized the benefit of our portfolio improvements that have increased our exposure to commodities critical for a