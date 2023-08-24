Full Year 2023 South32 Ltd Earnings Call (Australia) Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. On the call with me is our Chief Financial Officer, Sandy Sibenaler, our 2 COOs, Jason Economidis and Noel Pillay. I'll give a short summary of our results before handing back to the operator for questions. Before I go into detail about our results, I'd like to talk about safety. Nothing is more important than the health, safety and well-being of our people.



Tragically, 2 of our colleagues, Tonela and Alfredo lost their lives in the fatal incident at Mozal Aluminum in November. Our deeper sympathies remain with their families and colleagues. In response to the incident, we continued our work to fundamentally shift our safety performance and implement our multiyear safety improvement program.



Turning now to our FY '23 results. Our teams delivered strong production results during the year, achieving annual production records at Hillside Aluminum, Australian Manganese and South Africa Manganese. We also embedded our recent portfolio improvements in copper