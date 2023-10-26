South32 Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT

Karen Joy Wood - South32 Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Well, welcome, everybody, and thank you so much for joining us for South32's 2023 Annual General Meeting. My name is Karen Wood, and it's my pleasure to chair the meeting today.



Before asking Lynn Collard to come forward to offer a welcome to country, I'd like to acknowledge the Traditional Owners of the land on which we meet, the Whadjuk People of the Noongar Nation, and pay my respects to the elders past and present of the lands on which you are located today and the lands on which South32 conducts its business around the world.



In the spirit of reconciliation and respect, now more important than ever, we will continue to support initiatives that strengthen the unique cultural and spiritual relationships that indigenous and tribal people have to the land, waters and sees, and their rich contribution to society and to ensure their legacy continues and extends for future generations.



Please now make Lynn welcome as he conducts a welcome to country on behalf of the Whadjuk People. Lynn?



