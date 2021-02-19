Q4 2020 Swiss Re AG Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Feb 19, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Elena Logutenkova - Swiss Re AG - Head of Media Relations & Corporate Reporting



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Swiss Re's media conference. My name is Elena Logutenkova. I am Head of Media Relations and Corporate Reporting at Swiss Re. We're joined today by Swiss Re Group CEO, Christian Mumenthaler; and our group CFO, John Dacey.



We will start with a presentation of our 2020 financial results, and then we look forward to taking your questions. You can follow this media conference today via live webcast on swissre.com, where you will also see the slides that we will be presenting or by dialing into a conference call, which is audio only. (Operator Instructions) And now it is my pleasure to hand over to Christian Mumenthaler, our group CEO.



Christian Mumenthaler - Swiss Re AG - Group CEO



Thank you, Elena, and hello, good morning, good afternoon or good evening to all of you out there. I hope you're safe and well through these crazy times. I definitely hope that by the half year result, we'll be able to meet physically, but