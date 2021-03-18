Mar 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

John Robert Dacey - Swiss Re AG - Group CFO & Member of Executive Committee



Thank you and good afternoon or good morning to those of you calling in from the Americas. Welcome to today's Q&A call. Joining me from Swiss Re are Philip Long, our Chief Actuary; and Thomas Bohun, the Head of Investor Relations.



Today, we published the 2020 annual report, which includes our EVM results and our Swiss Solvency Test reporting. We also published our P&C loss ratio development triangles and our sustainability report. As last year, we have prepared a presentation focusing on the most relevant points of our disclosure, and we will briefly take you through this in the next few minutes.



First, on the economic results. On Slide 5, we reported negative contribution to economic net worth of $434 million in 2020.