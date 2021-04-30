Q1 2021 Swiss Re AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

John Robert Dacey - Swiss Re AG - Group CFO



Thank you, and good morning or good afternoon to everyone on the line. I'm here today with Thierry Leger, our Chief Underwriting Officer; and Thomas Bohun, our Head of Investor Relations.



As usual, I'll start with a brief overview of the key figures we published this morning.



Swiss Re had a strong start to 2021 with the first quarter net income of $333 million. This resilient result has to be seen in the context of a quarter that sadly witnessed the highest pandemic death toll to date in our 2 largest Life & Health markets, the United States and the U.K. Excluding COVID-related losses, the group achieved a net income of $843 million.



P&C Reinsurance reported a net income of $477 million, benefiting from significantly -- benefiting