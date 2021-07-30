Q2 2021 Swiss Re AG Earnings Call (Q&A) Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Christian Mumenthaler - Swiss Re AG - Group CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning and good afternoon to everyone. I hope you're all safe and well no matter where you are. I'm here with John Dacey, our Group CFO. I'm together with Thierry Leger, our Group Chief Underwriting Officer; and Thomas Bohun, our Head of Investor Relations, to talk you through the half year results. I'll just say a few remarks from my side before going into the Q&A session, so that you get a bit of my perspective on this first half year. So I would say that overall, as you can imagine, we're quite happy or very happy about the results because we see a lot of hard work that went into the businesses over the last 2 years finally paying off and being visible. The results were -- the underlying results last year were