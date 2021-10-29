Q3 2021 Swiss Re AG Earnings Call (Q&A) Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

John Robert Dacey - Swiss Re AG - Group CFO



Thank you very much, and good morning or good afternoon also from me to everyone. I'm here with Thierry Leger, the Chief -- Group Chief Underwriting Officer; and Thomas Bohun, our Head of Investor Relations.



As usual, I'll start with a brief overview of the key figures for the first 9 months that we published this morning. We're pleased to report a profit of $1.3 billion for the first 9 months of 2021, despite the significant large loss events and the ongoing burden from COVID-19. Driven by our focus on portfolio quality and the disciplined underwriting, P&C Re and Corporate Solutions produced excellent results with a combined profit of $1.9 billion and reported combined ratios of 97.5% and 91.1%, respectively. P&C Re and Corporate Solutions