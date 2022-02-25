Feb 25, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Feb 25, 2022 / NTS GMT
Corporate Participants
* John Robert Dacey
Swiss Re AG - Group CFO
John Robert Dacey - Swiss Re AG - Group CFO
First, we are very pleased with the strong performance of our P&C businesses, both on a reported and a normalized basis. Despite significant natural catastrophe events impacting the industry, P&C Re achieved a 97.1% reported combined ratio in 2021, a large improvement from the 109% in 2020. P&C Re's 94.7% normalized combined ratio was in line with the full year target of less than 95%.
Corporate Solutions achieved a very strong reported combined ratio of 90.6%, supported by reserve releases, which more than offset the impact from natural catastrophes. Corporate Solutions' normalized combined ratio of 95% surpassed our target of less than 97% in 2021, thereby completing the important turnaround of this business.
Second, COVID-19-related claims amounted to $2 billion, with the vast majority of these pandemic losses
