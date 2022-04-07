Swiss Re AG Investors Day Transcript

Apr 07, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Thomas Bohun - Swiss Re AG - Head of IR



Good morning. My name is Thomas Bohun. I'd like to welcome you to the 2022 Swiss Re Investors Day taking place here at the auditorium at Swiss Re Next in Zurich. 18 months ago, we had to welcome all of you only virtually, so we're happy that at least some of you could join us physically today. But of course, welcome, everyone, joining us again virtually today.



We have a full agenda again today and hope you find the day rich. We'll have Christian Mumenthaler, our Group CEO, kickoff, and he'll talk to you about our group strategy and our financial targets. He will be followed by Thierry LÃ©ger, our Chief Underwriting Officer, who will take you through some of our key underwriting priorities. We'll then take a short break before Moses Ojeisekhoba, our Reinsurance CEO, resumes the morning. We'll then have a Q&A session, the first one, before breaking for lunch.



Andreas Berger, our group -- our Corporate Solutions CEO, will kick off the afternoon. This will be followed by a shorter session on iptiQ. We did hope to have Carlo Bewersdorf, our CEO of