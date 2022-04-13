Swiss Re AG Shareholder Information Event Transcript

Apr 13, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Sergio P. Ermotti - Swiss Re AG - Non-Executive & Independent Chairman of the Board



(presentation)



Ladies and gentlemen, we cordially welcome to our update on the occasion of the 11th Annual General Meeting of Swiss Re AG. All of us agree to meet in person is certainly better than seeing each other through video. But unfortunately, when we sent out the invitation for the Annual General Meeting, it wasn't clear as to whether it would be possible to hold a physical AGM. This is why I would like to welcome you once more online. Jan Muller, our Head of Communication is going to guide us through this update. And he is going to briefly explain the agenda to you and present the participants.



Jan Muller;Head of Group Communications -



Thank you, Sergio Ermotti. Good morning to everyone. My name is Jan Muller and I will guide you through this event today. On stage with me, apart from the Chairman of Swiss Re, Mr. Sergio Ermotti; we've got the Chief Executive Officer, Christian Mumenthaler. First of all, we are going to be -- hear the presentations