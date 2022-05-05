Q1 2022 Swiss Re AG Earnings Press Conference Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Elena Logutenkova - Swiss Re AG - Head of Media Relations & Corporate Reporting



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Swiss Re's First Quarter Results Media Conference Call. I'm here with our group CFO, John Dacey, and he will give you a brief overview of our results first, and then we'll be happy to take your questions. John, over to you.



John Robert Dacey - Swiss Re AG - Group CFO



Thank you, Elena, and good morning to everyone. The first quarter of 2022 has been a challenging one, where we faced several headwinds and reported a group net loss of $248 million. While we anticipated some of the challenges in