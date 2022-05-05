Q1 2022 Swiss Re AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning or good afternoon. Welcome to Swiss Re's Q1 2020 Results Conference Call. Please note that today's conference call is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to John Dacey, Group CFO. Please go ahead, sir.
John Robert Dacey - Swiss Re AG - Group CFO
Thank you very much, and good morning or good afternoon to everyone on the call. I'm here today with Thierry Leger, Group Chief Underwriting Officer; and Thomas Bohun, our Head of Investor Relations.
Before we go to the Q&A, allow me to make a few quick remarks on the release we put out this morning. The first quarter of 2022 has been a challenging one, where we faced several headwinds and reported a group net loss of $248 million. The continued impact from COVID-19 on our Life & Health results was not a surprise, even as the first quarter excess mortality in the U.S. came in towards the higher end of our expectations. Excess mortality in the U.S. has rapidly declined in recent weeks, and we remain focused on achieving our $300 million net income
