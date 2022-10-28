Q3 2022 Swiss Re AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you very much, and good morning or good afternoon to everyone from me as well. I'm here with Thierry Leger, our Group Chief Underwriting Officer; and Thomas Bohun, the Head of our Investor Relations team.



Before we go to Q&A, allow me to make a few quick remarks on the release we put out this morning. The third quarter has been challenging for our P&C reinsurance business. The reported combined ratio was impacted by Hurricane Ian, in particular, as well as prior year impacts. On the latter, Slide 4 of our investor presentation provides a breakdown of our year-to-date technical result from prior years.



We have set up economic inflation IBNRs in our property specialty motor lines to reflect higher actual and expected inflation for