Swiss Re AG Chief Economist Media Briefing Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Swiss Re's Annual Chief Economist Media Briefing. My name is [Michael Gothorn] I'm from Swiss Re's Media Relations team.



And I'm joined here today by Jerome Haegeli, our Swiss Re Group Chief Economist. Jerome will run us through the global macroeconomic environment and its impact on the insurance industry for the coming years. We'll then follow that with a Q&A session for you all. Please mute your microphones if you can. And I think with that, I'll hand over to Jerome.



Jerome Haegeli;Group Chief Economist -



Thanks a lot, Michael, and welcome, everyone. It's great to have so many people online and so much interest in our global economic and insurance outlook. Now this is last Sigma of the year, and that's additional -- this is the outlook session, and it's actually the 54th year, we are running the Sigma series, the flagship report of Swiss Re. So next year will be 55 year we have been running Sigma.



There's no question in our mind. Yes, there's a lot of