Q4 2022 Swiss Re AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Christian Mumenthaler - Swiss Re AG - Group CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning, good afternoon, everyone here from me as well. I'm here with John Dacey, our Group CFO; Moss Oiseoba, our Reinsurance CEO; and Thomas Bohun, our Head of Investor Relations, to talk you through the annual results 2022.



So let me maybe start with just a few points. '22 was obviously a tough year with a lot of factors that affected our results, like the or Ukraine, inflation, the financial markets, NatCat losses, COVID, et cetera, et cetera. But I think it's important to stress, of course, that Q4 was a good quarter, a clean quarter for all the businesses with a very good combined ratio in P&C Re, and that's while taking some actions on the economic inflation front.



We had good results in Life Re,