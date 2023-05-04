Q1 2023 Swiss Re AG Earnings Press Conference Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the First Quarter 2023 Media Conference Call. I'm Alice, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Monika Sasse, Senior Media Relations Manager. Please go ahead, madam.



Monika Sasse -



Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter 2023 results media conference call. I'm Monika Sasse from Media Relations and Corporate Reporting. I'm here with our group CFO, John Dacey, who will give you a brief overview of our results and then answer your questions.



John, over to you.



John Robert Dacey - Swiss Re AG - Group CFO



Thank you, Monika, and good morning to everyone. In the first quarter of 2023, Swiss Re achieved a net income of $643 million. Profitability improved in all our main businesses, supported by adequate pricing, higher investment results and cost discipline. This helped us absorb large natural catastrophe losses and