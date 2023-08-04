Q2 2023 Swiss Re AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Christian Mumenthaler - Swiss Re AG - Group CEO



Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening to all of you. Thank you for joining our call. I'm here with John Dacey, our Group CFO; and Thomas Bohun, our Head of Investor Relations, to talk you through the Half Year results. As usual, I will make a few remarks at the beginning, which tried to summarize a little bit my view on the results before we open up for Q&A.



So we are reporting a solid H1 results today, which put us, let's say, in line to achieve our $3 billion net income target for 2023, which continues to be our top priority. There's 2 main structural factors helping us vis-a-vis the previous years, of course. The first one is interest rates. So the increase in interest rates is very, very significant. So the asset side is contributing much