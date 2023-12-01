Swiss Re AG Investors Day Transcript

Dec 01, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Thomas Bohun - Swiss Re AG - Head of IR



Welcome to Swiss Re's Investors Day here in 2023 live from the auditorium at Swiss Re Next here in Zurich. My name is Thomas Bohun, I'm the head of investor relations. I'd like to say good morning to everyone joining us via the live webcast, and of course, to all of you here joining us in the room.



We'll shortly start the morning session with our group CEO, Christian Mumenthaler. You'll then hear from John Dacey, our group CFO; Velina Peneva, our Chief Investment Officer; and Philipp Ruede, our head of Alternative Capital Partners. We'll then break from lunch.



Those of you in the room, we also have other colleagues joining us here today. So please fell free to exchange with them. We have the business area CFOs, we have our Group Chief Actuary here as well. We have Moses Ojeisekhoba, the CEO of our Global Clients & Solutions business, and various others. So please fell free to interact as well.



We'll then come back in the afternoon and we'll hear from the business CEOs, that will be Urs Baertschi, Andreas Berger and also Paul Murray.