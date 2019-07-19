Half Year 2019 Sartorius AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech Conference Call on the Half Year 2019 Results. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Joachim Kreuzburg - Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - Chairman & CEO



Welcome to the Conference Call for Half Year's Result for 2019 for Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech. As always, together with our CFO, Rainer Lehmann, I would like to walk you through the figures for the Sartorius Group, and then directly thereafter we will also present the Sartorius Stedim Biotech's figures to you, and then we have time for Q&A.



Let me kick that off with talking about the key highlights for the first half of 2019. Again, we have been able to achieve double-digit growth for sales revenue and order intake and also profits -- actually, above average increase of the profit and therefore an expansion of our profit margin. You would see that in a minute in more detail. The Bioprocess Solutions division