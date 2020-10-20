Q3 2020 Sartorius AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Joachim Kreuzburg - Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you very much. Welcome, and good day also from our side here to our conference call on the 9 months results of Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech. As always, we first would like to walk you through the results for the Sartorius Group, and then thereafter through those for Sartorius Stedim Biotech.



I would like to kick it off by talking about -- briefly about the main highlights of our results for the first 9 months. Sales revenues, order intake and earnings all have been up with quite significant double-digit growth rates, particularly the EPS division continued to expand very dynamically with a very strong performance also in the recent 3 months, strong underlying organic growth and then additional tailwinds from