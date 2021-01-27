Jan 27, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Thank you very much, and welcome, everybody, to our -- today's call and our preliminary results for 2020. As always, at this time of the year, together with Rainer, our CFO, we would like to inform you about the preliminary results of last year. And in addition to that, also give you a guidance for the year 2021. This time, as we already announced half a year ago, when we talked about our half year's figures for last year, we'll also give you an update on our midterm ambition for the year 2025. We will do that first for the Sartorius Group, and then thereafter directly present on the Sartorius Stedim Biotech set of numbers in all those 3 dimensions. And then after that, we are happy to take your