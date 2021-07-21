Jul 21, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech conference call on the first half of 2021 results. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.
Joachim Kreuzburg - Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO
Thank you very much and good day, everybody, from Sartorius. I'm here together with Rainer Lehmann, our CFO, and we would like to talk about the half year's results of Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech as just announced.
As always, I would like to kick it off with mentioning a couple of highlights that we see being the most important developments during the first 6 months of this year, then Rainer will talk -- take over and talk about the financial results in more detail and then I will continue with the outlook for the full year and the SSB results.
So we have been achieving 60% top line growth during the first 6 months. Of this, 22 percentage points are corona-related. We will
Q2 2021 Sartorius AG and Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 21, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
