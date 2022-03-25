Sartorius AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 25, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Lothar Kappich - Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of Supervisory Board



Hello, dear ladies and gentlemen. My name is Lothar Kappich, and as the Chairperson of the supervisory body of Sartorius AG, I hereby open today's Annual Shareholders' Meeting, honorary Shareholders' Meeting of our company.



Welcome in the name of our Board and our Supervisory Board. Although I cannot welcome you in person, I'm still happy that wherever you may be right now are able -- to be able to follow this session online, audio and video. You can follow this in German and in English, like in the past year, particularly cordial welcome to our shareholders and, of course, the representatives of the press, your news reporting about the company has contributed to our shareholders being able to inform themselves about the proceedings and the development of our company. Thank you.



Ladies and gentlemen, as you know, this session today, this annual meeting is going to be conducted virtually online. Both the Executive Board and Supervisory Board have decided in the face of the underlying pandemic situations to