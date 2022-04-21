Q1 2022 Sartorius AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Good day, and welcome to the Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech Conference Call on the Q1 2022 Results. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO. Please go ahead.



Joachim Kreuzburg - Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you very much, and also a good day and welcome from my side to our Q1 call for both Sartorius AG as well as Sartorius Stedim Biotech. As always, we would like to start with highlighting some of the key achievements and results of the first quarter, then Rainer will walk you through the key numbers, P&L, et cetera, for the Sartorius Group, and then I will take over again for outlook as well as for Sartorius Stedim Biotech.



And before we start with the highlights, I would like to remind everybody that some of the following statements are related to the future, and therefore, of course, are based on some assumptions, so that we can't take a guarantee for any of such future-oriented statements.



So let's start talking about