Apr 05, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech conference call on the Polyplus acquisition. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Joachim Kreuzburg - Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - Chairman



Thank you very much, and welcome also from our side to our today's conference call on the acquisition of Polyplus by Sartorius Stedim Biotech. Thank you for your interest in our acquisition and our business development overall.



We are happy to host this call after we learned last week that there is quite a significant need for further explanation and wishes from quite numerous investors to have the opportunity to go into some more detail, so we are happy that so many of you have found the time to dial into our call today.



Let me briefly introduce Polyplus on the first chart before I then later hand over to Rene Faber, my colleague on the Sartorius AG Board responsible for the Bioprocess Solutions