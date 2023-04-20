Apr 20, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO of Sartorius Group



Joachim Kreuzburg - Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thank you very much, and also welcome from our side to our today's conference call on the Q1 results for 2023 for Sartorius as well as for Sartorius Stedim Biotech. We will run the call slightly differently from the previous times. I will make the introduction, as always, then Rainer will walk you through the main results for the Sartorius Group as well as for the divisions.



And then Rene Faber, who is leading the Bioprocess Solutions Division at Sartorius since 4 years and now is also the CEO of Sartorius Stedim Biotech will then focus on the Sartorius Stedim Biotech's numbers. Therefore, we will also slightly shift the presentation between BPS and SSB. Usually, we