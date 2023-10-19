Oct 19, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Joachim Kreuzburg - Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Interim CFO



Thank you very much and also hello and good day from my side. As always, I would like to kick it off by walking you through the highlights of the past 3 months and the 9 months of 2023, and then Rainer will walk you through the detailed financial results for the Sartorius Group. And then after that, Rene, CEO of Sartorius Stedim Biotech, will talk about the Sartorius Stedim Biotech numbers and therefore, also highlighting the bioprocessing business in more detail as well.



So again, let me start by talking about the most important point over the last couple of months and weeks. So obviously, and I think everyone is following the industry quite closely and seeing also the