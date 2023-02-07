Q4 2022 SIGNA Sports United NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us. Today, we will review our fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal year 2022. With me are Stephan Zoll, Chief Executive Officer; and Alex Johnstone, Chief Financial Officer.



I would like to remind you that we will make forward-looking statements during this call regarding future events and financial performance, including outlook for the consolidated fiscal year 2023. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, although we believe that we have been reasonable in our expectations and assumptions. Our 20-F filing identifies certain factors that could cause