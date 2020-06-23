Jun 23, 2020 / NTS GMT

Jacob Willoughby - Red Cloud Securities Inc. - Analyst



Hello, we are live. Good afternoon, and we hope you are well, and thank you for joining us today for this webinar on Southern Silver Exploration Operations. My name is Jacob Willoughby, and I'm the Vice President, Research and Analyst, at Red Cloud Securities.



Joining me remotely today are Lawrence Page, President; and Robert Macdonald, Vice President of Exploration of Southern Silver. We'll begin today's webinar with a presentation from Southern Silver, followed by a question-and-answer period. As a reminder, you can type in your questions at any time. We'll try to get through as many as we can.



Before we begin, I'll go over some again, I'll go over some disclosures. For Southern Silver Exploration Corporation, there may be some forward-looking statements made in this webinar. [Now for direct listeners, they're sharing some notes on page 2 of the company's corporate presentation located on the website.]



[Red Cloud Securities collaborated all the highlights of this webinar for information purposes only.] (inaudible) or